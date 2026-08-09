Jared Young And Mets Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 9

Young is hitting for a .249 BA, .330 OBP and .420 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 24 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones makes the start for the Pirates, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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