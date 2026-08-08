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Jared Young
New York Mets

Jared Young

New York Mets • #29 1B

Jared Young And Mets Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 8

Jared Young and his New York Mets will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Young has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Young is hitting for a .253 BA, .335 OBP and .426 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 24 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jared Young

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