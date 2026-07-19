Jared Young And Mets Square Off Against Phillies On July 19

Young is hitting for a .245 BA, .323 OBP and .420 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 17 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel (0-2) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.

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