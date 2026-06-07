Jared Young And Mets Face Padres On June 7

Young is hitting for a .288 BA, .356 OBP and .519 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .875 and he has scored eight runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez (5-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season.

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