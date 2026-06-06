Jared Young And Mets Square Off Against Padres On June 6

Young is hitting for a .313 BA, .382 OBP and .563 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .944 and he has scored eight runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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