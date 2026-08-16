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Jared Young
New York Mets

Jared Young

New York Mets • #29 1B

Jared Young And Mets Take On Nationals On Aug. 16

Jared Young and the New York Mets will take on the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Young has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Young is hitting for a .266 BA, .338 OBP and .449 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 27 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.79 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 65 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jared Young

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