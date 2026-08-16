Jared Young And Mets Take On Nationals On Aug. 16

Young is hitting for a .266 BA, .338 OBP and .449 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 27 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.79 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 65 1/3 innings pitched.

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