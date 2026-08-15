Jared Young And Mets Face Nationals On Aug. 15
Jared Young and his New York Mets will face the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Young has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Young is hitting for a .262 BA, .335 OBP and .443 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 27 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.
The Nationals are sending Brad Lord (5-2) to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.