Jared Young And Mets Face Nationals On Aug. 15

Young is hitting for a .262 BA, .335 OBP and .443 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 27 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Brad Lord (5-2) to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.