Jared Young And Mets Face Mariners On June 1

Young is hitting for a .303 BA, .385 OBP and .455 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored six runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Emerson Hancock (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.78 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.