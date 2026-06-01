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Jared Young
New York Mets

Jared Young

New York Mets • #29 1B

Jared Young And Mets Face Mariners On June 1

Jared Young and the New York Mets will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, June 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Young has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Young is hitting for a .303 BA, .385 OBP and .455 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored six runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Emerson Hancock (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.78 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jared Young

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