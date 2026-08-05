Jared Young And Mets Face Guardians On Aug. 5

Young is hitting for a .244 BA, .325 OBP and .411 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 21 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (4-11 with a 3.81 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 24th of the season.

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