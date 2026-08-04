Jared Young And Mets Take On Guardians On Aug. 4

Young is hitting for a .249 BA, .327 OBP and .418 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 20 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Joey Cantillo (8-6) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.88 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 124 strikeouts.

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