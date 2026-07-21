Jared Young And Mets Take On Brewers On July 21

Young is hitting for a .243 BA, .323 OBP and .412 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 17 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (3-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.