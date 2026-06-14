FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jared Young
New York Mets

Jared Young

New York Mets • #29 1B

Jared Young And Mets Square Off Against Braves On June 14

Jared Young and the New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Young has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Young is hitting for a .268 BA, .338 OBP and .493 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored nine runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Braves.

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (5-3) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jared Young

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News