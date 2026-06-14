Jared Young And Mets Square Off Against Braves On June 14

Young is hitting for a .268 BA, .338 OBP and .493 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored nine runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Braves.

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (5-3) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.