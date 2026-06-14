Jared Young And Mets Square Off Against Braves On June 14
Jared Young and the New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Young has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Young is hitting for a .268 BA, .338 OBP and .493 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored nine runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Braves.
The Braves will send Bryce Elder (5-3) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.