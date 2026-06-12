Jared Young And Mets Play Braves On June 12

Young is hitting for a .288 BA, .360 OBP and .530 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .890 and he has scored nine runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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