Jared Young And Mets Play Athletics On April 12

Young is hitting for a .333 BA, .381 OBP and .444 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored two runs. In 21 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale (1-0) gets the start for the Athletics, his third of the season.

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