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Jared Young
New York Mets

Jared Young

New York Mets • #29 1B

Jared Young And Mets Play Athletics On April 12

Jared Young and his New York Mets will take on the Athletics at Citi Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Young has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Young is hitting for a .333 BA, .381 OBP and .444 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored two runs. In 21 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale (1-0) gets the start for the Athletics, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jared Young

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