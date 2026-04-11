Janson Junk And Marlins Take On Tigers On April 11

Junk is 0-1 with a 3.09 ERA and eight strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 7 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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