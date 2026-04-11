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Janson Junk
Miami Marlins

Janson Junk

Miami Marlins • #26 RP

Janson Junk And Marlins Take On Tigers On April 11

Janson Junk will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Junk has +130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Junk is 0-1 with a 3.09 ERA and eight strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 7 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Janson Junk

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