FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Janson Junk
Miami Marlins

Janson Junk

Miami Marlins • #26 RP

Janson Junk And Marlins Take On Reds On April 6

Janson Junk will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Junk has -104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Junk is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Reds are averaging 2.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Janson Junk

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Miami MarlinsRecent Miami Marlins Player News

View All Miami Marlins Player News