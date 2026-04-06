Janson Junk And Marlins Take On Reds On April 6
Janson Junk will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Junk has -104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Junk is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
The Reds are averaging 2.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.