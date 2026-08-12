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Janson Junk
Miami Marlins

Janson Junk

Miami Marlins • #26 RP

Janson Junk And Marlins Take On Pirates On Aug. 12

Janson Junk will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Junk has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Junk is 5-7 with a 4.63 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed three innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Janson Junk

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