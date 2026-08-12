Janson Junk And Marlins Take On Pirates On Aug. 12

Junk is 5-7 with a 4.63 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed three innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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