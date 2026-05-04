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Janson Junk
Miami Marlins

Janson Junk

Miami Marlins • #26 RP

Janson Junk And Marlins Face Phillies On May 4

Janson Junk will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park, on Monday, May 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Junk has -130 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Junk is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Janson Junk

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