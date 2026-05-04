Janson Junk And Marlins Face Phillies On May 4

Junk is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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