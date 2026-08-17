Janson Junk And Marlins Play Phillies On Aug. 17

Junk is 6-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.