Janson Junk And Marlins Square Off Against Nationals On May 9
Janson Junk will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park, on Saturday, May 9 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Junk has -144 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Junk is 2-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.