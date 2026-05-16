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Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon

Chicago Cubs • #50 SP

Jameson Taillon And Cubs Face White Sox On May 16

Jameson Taillon will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Taillon has +134 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Taillon is 2-2 with a 3.94 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jameson Taillon

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