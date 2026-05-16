Jameson Taillon And Cubs Face White Sox On May 16

Taillon is 2-2 with a 3.94 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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