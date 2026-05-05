FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon

Chicago Cubs • #50 SP

Jameson Taillon And Cubs Face Reds On May 5

Jameson Taillon will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Taillon has -172 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Taillon is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jameson Taillon

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News