Jameson Taillon And Cubs Face Reds On May 5

Taillon is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.