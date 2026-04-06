Jameson Taillon And Cubs Play Rays On April 6
Jameson Taillon will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, April 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Taillon has -154 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Taillon is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Rays are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.