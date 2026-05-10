Jameson Taillon And Cubs Play Rangers On May 10

Taillon is 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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