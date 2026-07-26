Jameson Taillon And Cubs Play Pirates On July 26

Taillon is 2-5 with a 5.37 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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