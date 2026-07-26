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Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon

Chicago Cubs • #50 SP

Jameson Taillon And Cubs Play Pirates On July 26

Jameson Taillon will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Taillon has -118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Taillon is 2-5 with a 5.37 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jameson Taillon

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