Jameson Taillon And Cubs Play Pirates On April 12

Taillon is 0-1 with a 2.53 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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