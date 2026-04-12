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Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon

Chicago Cubs • #50 SP

Jameson Taillon And Cubs Play Pirates On April 12

Jameson Taillon will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Taillon has -154 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Taillon is 0-1 with a 2.53 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jameson Taillon

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