FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon

Chicago Cubs • #50 SP

Jameson Taillon And Cubs Face Giants On June 7

Jameson Taillon will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, June 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Taillon has +106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Taillon is 2-5 with a 5.13 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jameson Taillon

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News