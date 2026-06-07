Jameson Taillon And Cubs Face Giants On June 7

Taillon is 2-5 with a 5.13 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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