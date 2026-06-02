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Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon

Chicago Cubs • #50 SP

Jameson Taillon And Cubs Square Off Against Athletics On June 2

Jameson Taillon will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Athletics at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Taillon has -120 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Taillon is 2-4 with a 5.37 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jameson Taillon

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