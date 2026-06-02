Jameson Taillon And Cubs Square Off Against Athletics On June 2

Taillon is 2-4 with a 5.37 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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