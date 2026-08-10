Jameson Taillon And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On Aug. 10
Jameson Taillon will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Taillon has +114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Taillon is 2-6 with a 5.96 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.