Jameson Taillon And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On Aug. 10

Taillon is 2-6 with a 5.96 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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