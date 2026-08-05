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Jameson Taillon
Toronto Blue Jays

Jameson Taillon

Toronto Blue Jays • #56 SP

Jameson Taillon And Blue Jays Play Astros On Aug. 5

Jameson Taillon will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Taillon has +122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Taillon is 2-6 with a 5.92 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday, July 26 when he tossed four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jameson Taillon

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