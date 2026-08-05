Jameson Taillon And Blue Jays Play Astros On Aug. 5

Taillon is 2-6 with a 5.92 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday, July 26 when he tossed four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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