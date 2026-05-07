James Wood And Nationals Face Twins On May 7

Wood is hitting for a .239 BA, .386 OBP and .507 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .893 and he has scored 32 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (14th in MLB). Wood has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-5 with a 6.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season.

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