James Wood And Nationals Take On Twins On May 6

Wood is hitting for a .232 BA, .380 OBP and .507 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is .887 and he has scored 30 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 25 runs (20th in MLB). Wood has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.55 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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