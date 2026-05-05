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James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Take On Twins On May 5

James Wood and the Washington Nationals will take on the Minnesota Twins at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Wood has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .231 BA, .383 OBP and .507 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and an 18.6% walk rate. His OPS is .891 and he has scored 30 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs (20th in MLB). Wood has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Twins will send Taj Bradley (3-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James Wood

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