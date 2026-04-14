James Wood And Nationals Face Pirates On April 14

Wood is hitting for a .277 BA, .397 OBP and .600 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .997, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs (8th in MLB). Wood has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Mitch Keller (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.