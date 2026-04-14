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James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Face Pirates On April 14

James Wood and the Washington Nationals will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Wood has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .277 BA, .397 OBP and .600 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .997, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs (8th in MLB). Wood has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Mitch Keller (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James Wood

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