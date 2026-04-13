James Wood And Nationals Play Pirates On April 13

Wood is hitting for a .274 BA, .392 OBP and .613 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.005, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 14 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs (5th in MLB). Wood has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Paul Skenes (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.25 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

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