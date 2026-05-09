James Wood And Nationals Square Off Against Marlins On May 9

Wood is hitting for a .235 BA, .384 OBP and .497 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 18.4% walk rate. His OPS is .880 and he has scored 33 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (17th in MLB). Wood has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Janson Junk (2-3) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.