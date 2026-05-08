James Wood And Nationals Face Marlins On May 8

Wood is hitting for a .243 BA, .394 OBP and .514 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 18.9% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored 33 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (16th in MLB). Wood has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Robby Snelling takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Marlins.

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