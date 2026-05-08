FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Face Marlins On May 8

James Wood and his Washington Nationals will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Wood has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .243 BA, .394 OBP and .514 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 18.9% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored 33 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (16th in MLB). Wood has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Robby Snelling takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Marlins.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James Wood

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News