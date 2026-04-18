James Wood And Nationals Play Giants On April 18

Wood is hitting for a .253 BA, .367 OBP and .542 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .910 and he has scored 17 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (14th in MLB). Wood has recorded four steals on four attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Giants.

Adrian Houser makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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