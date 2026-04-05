FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Play Dodgers On April 5

James Wood and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Wood has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .111 BA, .200 OBP and .278 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .478 and he has scored four runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will look to Roki Sasaki (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James Wood

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News