James Wood And Nationals Play Dodgers On April 5

Wood is hitting for a .111 BA, .200 OBP and .278 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .478 and he has scored four runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will look to Roki Sasaki (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.