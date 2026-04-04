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James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Play Dodgers On April 4

James Wood and the Washington Nationals will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Wood has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .129 BA, .229 OBP and .323 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .551 and he has scored four runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Dodgers.

Tyler Glasnow (0-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James Wood

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