James Wood And Nationals Play Dodgers On April 4

Wood is hitting for a .129 BA, .229 OBP and .323 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .551 and he has scored four runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Dodgers.

Tyler Glasnow (0-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.