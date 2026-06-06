James Wood And Nationals Take On Diamondbacks On June 6

Wood is hitting for a .267 BA, .405 OBP and .539 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .944, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 56 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (16th in MLB). Wood has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1 with a 2.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.