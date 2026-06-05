James Wood And Nationals Face Diamondbacks On June 5

Wood is hitting for a .264 BA, .401 OBP and .527 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is .929, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 53 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 39 runs (19th in MLB). Wood has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.

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