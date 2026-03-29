James Wood And Nationals Take On Cubs On March 29
James Wood and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, March 29 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Wood has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Wood had a .256 BA, .350 OBP and .475 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .825 and he scored 87 runs. In 689 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 94 runs. Wood recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Cubs.
Shota Imanaga gets the call to start for the Cubs, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.