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James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Square Off Against Cubs On March 28

James Wood and the Washington Nationals will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Wood has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Wood had a .256 BA, .350 OBP and .475 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .825 and he scored 87 runs. In 689 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 94 runs. Wood recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts. He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Cubs.

Cade Horton gets the call to start for the Cubs, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James Wood

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