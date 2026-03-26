James Wood And Nationals Take On Cubs On March 26
James Wood and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Wood has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Wood had a .256 BA, .350 OBP and .475 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .825 and he scored 87 runs. In 689 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 94 runs. Wood recorded 15 steals on 22 attempts.
Matthew Boyd takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cubs.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.