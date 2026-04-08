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James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Take On Cardinals On April 8

James Wood and the Washington Nationals will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Wood has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .191 BA, .309 OBP and .511 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 11 runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs (12th in MLB). Wood has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James Wood

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