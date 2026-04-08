James Wood And Nationals Take On Cardinals On April 8

Wood is hitting for a .191 BA, .309 OBP and .511 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 11 runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs (12th in MLB). Wood has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third this season.

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