James Wood And Nationals Face Cardinals On April 7

Wood is hitting for a .163 BA, .280 OBP and .442 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored eight runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in nine runs (13th in MLB). In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third this season.

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