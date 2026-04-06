James Wood And Nationals Play Cardinals On April 6

Wood is hitting for a .125 BA, .222 OBP and .350 SLG with a 37.8% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .572 and he has scored six runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Dodgers.

The Cardinals are sending Andre Pallante (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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