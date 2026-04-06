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James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Play Cardinals On April 6

James Wood and the Washington Nationals will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, on Monday, April 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Wood has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .125 BA, .222 OBP and .350 SLG with a 37.8% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .572 and he has scored six runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Dodgers.

The Cardinals are sending Andre Pallante (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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