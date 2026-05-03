James Wood And Nationals Face Brewers On May 3

Wood is hitting for a .238 BA, .393 OBP and .523 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 19% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs (18th in MLB). Wood has recorded five steals on six attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

The Brewers have not named a starter.

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