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James Wood
Washington Nationals

James Wood

Washington Nationals • #29 CF

James Wood And Nationals Face Brewers On May 3

James Wood and his Washington Nationals will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Wood has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Wood is hitting for a .238 BA, .393 OBP and .523 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 19% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs (18th in MLB). Wood has recorded five steals on six attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

The Brewers have not named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
James Wood

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