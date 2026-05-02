James Wood And Nationals Face Brewers On May 2

Wood is hitting for a .230 BA, .390 OBP and .524 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 19.5% walk rate. His OPS is .914 and he has scored 30 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs (17th in MLB). Wood has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (2-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.

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